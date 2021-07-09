French Consul General calls on Chief Minister

PUDUCHERRY

09 July 2021 23:15 IST

French Consul General Lise Talbot Barre called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his chamber on Friday.

Ms. Barre was accompanied by Carole Josse, Deputy Consul General. According to a Consular spokesman, the visit was a courtesy call and was the first exchange after Mr. Rangasamy assumed office.

The brief meeting broadly touched on aspects of Indo-French cooperation, French-aided water treatment and water supply initiatives, and collaboration scope in the spheres of education and culture.

Advertising

Advertising