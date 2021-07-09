PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 09 July 2021 23:15 IST
French Consul General calls on Chief Minister
French Consul General Lise Talbot Barre called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his chamber on Friday.
Ms. Barre was accompanied by Carole Josse, Deputy Consul General. According to a Consular spokesman, the visit was a courtesy call and was the first exchange after Mr. Rangasamy assumed office.
The brief meeting broadly touched on aspects of Indo-French cooperation, French-aided water treatment and water supply initiatives, and collaboration scope in the spheres of education and culture.
