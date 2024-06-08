ADVERTISEMENT

French citizens to vote for members of European Parliament

Published - June 08, 2024 08:34 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

French citizens in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala can participate in the quinquennial elections of representatives to the European Parliament on Sunday. File | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The French Consulate in Puducherry has made arrangements for its citizens in the Union Territory, Tamil Nadu and Kerala to participate in the quinquennial elections of representatives to the European Parliament on Sunday.

A press note from the Consulate said that for the 2024 election, France has been allocated 81 seats (79 in 2019) out of the 720 seats (705 in 2019) in European Parliament. French MEPs are elected in a single constituency, covering the world. The European elections will take place between June 6 and 9 throughout the European Union. For French citizens registered on the electoral roll in mainland France, and Asia, the elections will be held on June 9.

France is offering its overseas citizens who have reached the age of majority, and are on the electoral roll, an opportunity to vote in person in their country of residence. Accordingly, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, 4,546 French citizens in the Union Territory, Kerala, Tamil Nadu can exercise their franchise in the four polling stations — two in Puducherry, one in Chennai and one in Karikal.

This year, candidates from 38 parties are taking part in the elections. Their statements are available here.

Lise Talbot Barré, French Consul General, who will be present at the opening of the poll in Puducherry, will cast her vote and oversee the voting process, the Consulate said.

