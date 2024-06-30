GIFT a SubscriptionGift
French citizens cast vote in two-round snap polls

Published - June 30, 2024 11:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Dinesh Varma
Dinesh Varma
A French national showing her identity card before exercising her franchise at the Legislative elections being held at the French Consulate in Puducherry on Sunday.

A French national showing her identity card before exercising her franchise at the Legislative elections being held at the French Consulate in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

For the second time this month, overseas French citizens in the region queued up to exercise their franchise following early parliamentary elections called by French President Emmanuel Macron. 

The French Consulate, with the support of the Bureau de France in Chennai and local authorities, has made arrangements for an estimated 4,550 French citizens spread across Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on the electoral rolls to participate in the election of their representative to the 577-seat National Assembly.

India falls under the largest (a bloc of 49 countries) of the 11 constituencies earmarked for overseas French citizens to elect their representative. This year, candidates from 15 different political parties are taking part in the first round, the Consulate said.

The three main political blocs in the fray are the ruling Renaissance-led centrist coalition, the far-right National Rally and the New Popular Front alliance of left, far-left and green parties.

The first of the two rounds of voting was completed on Sunday with the next scheduled on July 7, also a Sunday.

The Consul General of France, Lise Talbot Barré, who was among those who cast their vote, also oversaw the voting process here.

Four separate polling stations were opened for the electorate in four locations: two in Puducherry, one in Chennai and one in Karaikal. The electors had the options of casting vote at the ballot box, by proxy or online.

While polling data is only being consolidated, officials are expecting a higher turnout than the 20.8% registered during the June 9 elections for French citizens to elect their representatives to the European Parliament, or “Eurodeputies”. In fact, the snap parliamentary polls were called by the French President in the immediate wake of significant gains of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally in those elections.

