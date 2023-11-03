French artistes entertain children with comical skit

November 03, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The instant chatter among children gave way to peals of laughter must have been the breakthrough moment in making a connection with the audience for the French artistes who performed a comical skit driven entirely by clowning, acrobatics, and music.

Gilles Charles-Messance, a veteran acrobat-contortionist with roots in traditional circus, and Coline, his musician companion, were in the city recently under the auspices of the Alliance Francaise to present the show “Toyo!”, a production of circus troupe Les Colporteurs, in Ardeche, a department in south-east France.

The show, designed for children , was presented to students of St. Patrick Higher Secondary School and preceding that, the Paavo Orphanage in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Toyo!”, which had toured across the world, delighting children of different languages and diverse cultures, tells the story of a rib-tickling encounter between Gillou, an acrobat, and cylindrical rings of a construction pipe.

Gillou hears a mysterious sound “tchi, tchi tchi”, leading him to an encounter with Toyo, a colossal hollow pipe. With determination, he embarks on a challenging journey to befriend Toyo. As Gillou gets to know Toyo better, slithering in and out of the pipe, the deepening of their friendship is shown as a sequence of shape shifting acts--- an aeroplane, a hat, a telescope, a hermit crab, and a house.

Through the performance, Coline on the violin, from an ensemble of small instruments, keeps the background score at an eccentric level to suit the antics of Gillou. Through a series of mishaps and laughter-filled moments, the children witnessed an enduring friendship blossoming between the duo.

The lack of dialogue, that leaves the storytelling to the acrobatic skills of Gilles and musical nous of Coline, is the reason why the show has worked universally. The circus troupe has taken “Toyo!” to Spain, Germany, Ecuador, Turkey aside from the home turf of France. The India tour arranged by the Alliance Francaise network is packed with about 24 shows in various cities. Toyo next travels to Sri Lanka.

Child audiences in India take some time warming up to the act as the format is unfamiliar to them, the artistes said from the experience of a few performances on tour.

Children at the school also got to clarify all sorts of doubts during a short interaction with the duo post-show. Regis Fredrick, school correspondent, felicitated the artistes.

Les Colporteurs produces and performs its shows across big top, indoors and in public square formats, in France and overseas. The circus company performed its first show in 1996, and designed Toyo as a full-fledged protagonist in 2019 from one of the characters in an earlier production, Gilles and Coline said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT