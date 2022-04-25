French artist felicitated

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan felicitated French mural artist Skio, who recently created a wall painting on the wall facing the sea on Goubert Avenue as part of the French Rendez-Vous festival and the fourth edition of Bonjour India 2022. Skio’s three-day exhibition near the Tourism office on the beach was hosted as part of the festival, that coincided with the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and Indo-French ties. French Consul General Lise Talbot Barré and Lila Kernoua, Director of Alliance Française, Pondicherry, were among those present at the felicitation. Skio’s works, which are part of the “Human In The City” project, tend to question the place of man in the urban landscape. Through a mash-up of geometrical shapes and realistic portraiture, the artist seeks to explore the relationship between man and landscape and his anonymity in the public space.