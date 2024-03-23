French Ambassador to arrive in city on Sunday

March 23, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou will arrive in the city on Sunday for various engagements as part of the diplomatic mission’s focus on boosting economic, academic, and people-to-people ties.

During the visit, Mr. Mathou will visit various urban renovation and affordable housing projects funded by the French Development Agency (AFD) in Puducherry, under India’s CITIIS programme, for a first-hand assessment of their socio-economic impact on local communities.

Minister of Public Works and Tourism K. Lakshminarayanan will also accompany the Ambassador for the visit and the inauguration of an exhibition on AFD’s 15 years of activity in India installed on the eastern wall of the consulate, overlooking the Promenade Beach.

Mr. Mathou will meet a working group formed in January this year to support vocational courses in concurrence with Lycée Français International de Pondichéry (LFIP) to exchange views with the members and promote Indo-French cooperation for vocational training, as articulated in the Indo-French joint statement issued during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India in January 2024, a press note from the French Consulate said.

Later, the Ambassador will inaugurate a full-fledged new branch of the Alliance Française de Pondichéry with a permanent staff member at the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) University. This branch will also support orientation sessions for higher education in France, along with Campus France, to boost student mobility to France in the paramedical field.

Mr. Mathou has also scheduled an interaction with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of La Réunion (CCIR), the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI), the French Entrepreneurs Club of Pondicherry (CEFP), and the University of Paris-Saclay (UPS), to encourage cooperation projects between India and Reunion Island in the economic, academic, and cultural fields.

The Ambassador will watch the presentation of HE-ROSE, an Indo-French artistic co-production between Adishakti theatre here and the École Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Techniques du Théâtre (ENSATT), a national drama school for theatre arts and techniques in Lyon, France.