French Ambassador Thierry Mathou pays courtesy call on Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy

November 11, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, who was on a two-day visit to Puducherry, paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly, on Saturday.

Minister of Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan met with the Ambassador to discuss the several ways to strengthen mutual cooperation and cultural ties. This includes the observance of ‘Puducherry Day’ in France and ‘French National Day’ in Puducherry.

He also urged Mr. Mathou to seek the digitisation of records pertaining to Puducherry maintained at the Lourde Museum in France. The Minister invited the French government to work with the Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation to design tour packages.

Earlier in the day, the Ambassador participated in an event to mark the Armistice Day. Mr. Mathou, along with District Collector E. Vallavan, Consul General of France in Puducherry Lise Talbot Barre, laid a wreath at the French War Memorial near Beach Road.

