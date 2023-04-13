French academic collaboration with SBV mooted

April 13, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The French Consul General Lise Talbot Barre recently visited the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) to explore the scope for academic partnerships.

According to the SBV, the visit by Ms. Barre, who was accompanied by Blandine Ripert, Director, French Institute of Pondicherry and Sathish Nallam, president, Alliance Francaise, was primarily intended to explore the possibilities of collaboration in academics, research, student exchange, and cross-cultural experiences.

She elaborated on the role played by the Consulate in enabling developmental initiatives aimed at translating need and value-based ideas into actual practice.

She mentioned in particular a few prospective areas of collaboration aimed at the exchange of students and faculty in diverse areas that include health sciences, humanities and even linguistics.

Key areas

Ms. Ripert cited the key areas of the MoU signed between the French Institute of Pondicherry and SBV, such as epidemiological studies by incorporating a geospatial network as linked to communicable and non-communicable diseases prevalent in the region.

Dr. Nallam welcomed the initiative jointly undertaken by SBV and Alliance Francaise in conducting French classes for the benefit of aspiring professionals in healthcare.

Contribution to society

Nihar Ranjan Biswas, SBV Vice-Chancellor, expressed hope that the basic French classes will be integrated into the regular curriculum to the extent possible. On behalf of Chancellor M.K. Rajagopalan, Mr. Biswas presented the Consul General of France with a monetary contribution towards societal obligations under the Institute of Social Responsibility.

The delegation visited facilities at SBV, including the Institute of Salutogenesis and Complementary Medicine, which encompasses yoga and music therapy.

Later, the Consul General inaugurated the French classes for the students of allied health sciences, including nursing, pharmacy, and physiotherapy.