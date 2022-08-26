Freedom Jam music fete is back in city

Bengaluru-based rock band Presentense will perform on Saturday at the Freedom Jam music festival. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 18th edition of ‘Freedom Jam - Pondy Music Festival’ returns to the city after a break with back-to-back free-entry concerts this weekend at the Gandhi Thidal. The event, supported by the Department of Tourism, is being held after two years of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Coincidentally, the freedom jam festival which debuted in Bengaluru in 1996 during India’s 50th anniversary celebrations, makes a comeback to the city during the 75th Independence anniversary celebrations. On Saturday, there will be instrumental folk and light music by Gramiya Grooves, patriotic songs of social justice by Inquilab and high energy rock and metal by Presentense. On Sunday, Easy Street will perform Tamil hit songs as well as popular international numbers, Red Mud Soul will present indie style jazz standards while The Height will offer chart topping pop and rock music. “The music festivals provide a platform for original, independent, musical creations by Indian musicians of different styles from folk and classical to latest contemporary pop, rock and other genres,” said Siddhartha Patnaik, a musician who has been organising these concerts as a labour of love. The participating artistes perform without any fees and the audience enjoys the live music for free without any tickets makes it a unique event devoted to music.