Free screening of Dilili in Paris

Alliance Francaise flags off the year with the free screening of Dilili in Paris, an animation film for children on Wednesday at AFP auditorium.

The film tells the story of a precocious six-year-old girl named Dilili who investigates the disappearances of several young girls in Paris, assisted by local delivery boy, Orel. The show starts at 5 p.m.

