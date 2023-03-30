ADVERTISEMENT

Free RO water cans to be provided to BPL families residing in red zones in Puducherry: Minister

March 30, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Each can will contain 20 litre of potable drinking water, says Lakshminarayanan

The Hindu Bureau

K. Lakshminarayanan

The Puducherry government has decided to provide free a can of RO water per day to Below Poverty Line families residing in red zone areas (places with high salinity), Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to discussion on demands for grants pertaining to his departments, the Minister said each can would contain 20 litre of potable drinking water.

Detailing the initiatives taken by the government to improve civic infrastructure, the Minister said the Public Works Department had re-laid 184.7 km of road in the Union Territory during 2022-23. The government has incurred an expenditure of ₹106 crore in the current fiscal.

In the coming financial year, the department has plans to take up relaying of 13 road stretches. The government would source funds to the tune of ₹165 crore from financial institutions, including HUDCO and NABARD for the road works next financial year, the Minister said.

The government has set aside ₹10 crore in the budget for completing the bridge over Uppar drain. The balance work of the bridge to link Marimalai Adigal Salai and Kamaraj Salai would cost around ₹26 crore. The remaining work would be completed before end of the year, he said.

The construction of 50-bedded Ayush Hospital at Villianur in Puducherry and Yanam would be completed by May, he added

The works utility would take up desilting of manholes and sewer lines to prevent frequent blockages in Uppalam, Nellithope, Kamaraj Nagar, parts of Thattanchavady, Raj Bhavan, Orleanpet and Muthialpet constituencies. Steps would be taken to provide underground drainage in left out areas in the town, the Minister said.

A consultant has been appointed to prepare a detailed project report to construct bore wells at 40 locations as part of measures to augment drinking water supply under AFD (Agence Francaise De Development) programme in Puducherry, the Minister said.

Manapet tourism zone

The government is in the process of developing 100 acres of land at Manapet through Public Private Partnership mode. KPMG, Gurgaon, has been appointed as consultant to prepare a feasibility report. The firm would be submitting the report within three months. The government has plans to develop the land into a major tourist attraction, including setting up of a Film City, the Minister said.

The new complexes at old distillery complex and old port would be developed as important MICE (Meetings, Incentives, destinations, Conferencing and Exhibitions) destination.

Under Swadesh Darshan 20, the Union Ministry of Tourism has appointed M/S L &T Infrastructure as Project Development and Management Consultant. “The consultant will identify and prepare feasibility report for tourism projects. The government has plans to take up ₹100 crore tourism related projects under the scheme,” he added.

