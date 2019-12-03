Puducherry

Free rice: BJP workers court arrest

BJP cadre staging a protest against the government for not distributing free rice, in Puducherry on Monday.

BJP cadre staging a protest against the government for not distributing free rice, in Puducherry on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Congress government draws flak for not keeping its election promise

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday courted arrest while staging a protest to highlight the failure of the Congress government in implementing free rice scheme.

Led by nominated legislator and BJP local unit president V. Saminathan, party workers staged a demonstration near the Civil Supplies department. They shouted slogans against the government for its failure to fulfil election promise of giving free rice to ration cardholders. They courted arrest after a few minutes of shouting slogans.

Mr. Saminathan told reporters that Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi had given her consent to transfer cash to the beneficiaries account. But the government had so far not transferred the money, he said accusing the government of trying to divert the funds meant for free rice to other programmes.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
state politics
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 6:52:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/free-rice-bjp-workers-court-arrest/article30145666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY