Free rice: BJP workers court arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday courted arrest while staging a protest to highlight the failure of the Congress government in implementing free rice scheme.
Led by nominated legislator and BJP local unit president V. Saminathan, party workers staged a demonstration near the Civil Supplies department. They shouted slogans against the government for its failure to fulfil election promise of giving free rice to ration cardholders. They courted arrest after a few minutes of shouting slogans.
Mr. Saminathan told reporters that Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi had given her consent to transfer cash to the beneficiaries account. But the government had so far not transferred the money, he said accusing the government of trying to divert the funds meant for free rice to other programmes.
