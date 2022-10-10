ADVERTISEMENT

Test preparatory services provider Aakash Byju’s has initiated a programme to offer free NEET/JEE coaching and scholarships to underprivileged students of Class VII-XII, with special focus on girls. As part of the project, all identified students will appear for a national talent hunt exam - 2022 (ANTHE 2022), scheduled to be held between November 5 and 13 across the country both in online and offline mode, Aakash Chaudhry, managing director, told a press conference here recently. The top 2,000 students would be given free coaching to the programmes. The new scholarships, which are in addition to existing ones, and five students will also win a free trip to NASA along with a parent.