Free cycles for Class IX students

March 27, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday launched the distribution of free bicycles to Class IX school students from indigent sections for the academic year.

According to a press release from the Department of Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, the ‘Perunthalaivar Kamarajar free bicycles for students’ scheme aims at providing bicycles to an estimated 11,925 Class 9 boy and girl students of government and government-aided schools this year.

The approximate cost of the scheme stands at ₹4.88 crore.

Speaker R. Selvam, Education Minister A. Namassivayam, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, officials from the departments of Education, Backward Classes and Social Welfare participated.