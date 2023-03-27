HamberMenu
Free cycles for Class IX students

The ‘Perunthalaivar Kamarajar free bicycles for students’ scheme aims at providing bicycles to an estimated 11,925 Class 9 boy and girl students of government and government-aided schools

March 27, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy distributing free bicycles to students on the Assembly premises in Puducherry on Monday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy distributing free bicycles to students on the Assembly premises in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday launched the distribution of free bicycles to Class IX school students from indigent sections for the academic year.

According to a press release from the Department of Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, the ‘Perunthalaivar Kamarajar free bicycles for students’ scheme aims at providing bicycles to an estimated 11,925 Class 9 boy and girl students of government and government-aided schools this year.

Students with the bicycles distributed by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at an event held on the Assembly premises in Puducherry on Monday.

Students with the bicycles distributed by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at an event held on the Assembly premises in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The approximate cost of the scheme stands at ₹4.88 crore.

Speaker R. Selvam, Education Minister A. Namassivayam, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, officials from the departments of Education, Backward Classes and Social Welfare participated.

