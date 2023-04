April 30, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off a free autorickshaw service for pregnant women at the Raj Nivas on Saturday.

Launching the initiative under the auspices of the NGO Caring Arms, Ms. Soundararajan appreciated the “wonderful effort to ensure safety and support for motherhood.”

Speaker R. Selvam and Eric from the NGO were present.