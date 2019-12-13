France keen to partner with Puducherry, says envoy

France is keen to provide technical and financial assistance to Puducherry in its bid to develop a Smart City and launch a new drinking water scheme, said French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain here on Friday.

Interacting with select group of media houses after calling on Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy at the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Lenain said they had a very fruitful discussion on mutual collaboration.

While France wanted Puducherry government to provide space for the growth of French language in the Union Territory, the Chief Minister sought technical assistance in making the territory an even more “lively and nice” city. The Chief Minister also sought assistance in heritage conservation, tourism promotion and improving transportation, said the ambassador.

Mr. Lenain said the government had agreed to promote French language in the Union Territory. The French government is planning to expand Lycee Francais in Puducherry. From its present strength of 484 students, the institute would be expanded to accommodate around 800 students, he added.

Consul General of France Catherine Suard said as part of improving people to people contact, a 10-day cultural event would be organised here in March.

The event, named Les Francophonies, will feature artists from France, Switzerland and other countries staging performance on the beach.

She said an agreement signed in 2016 between France and Puducherry in providing technical and financial assistance had lapsed. The agreement will be reworked again, she added. However, the agreement between France and UT signed in 2017 for launching water augmentation scheme was still in existence. Both sides are working on to find the right kind of sustainable water scheme to be launched, she said.

Mr. Lenain also called on Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas.