Framing the stark realities of life, in black and white

PUDUCHERRY

21 February 2020 00:24 IST

French photographer’s work is on display at the Tasmai Art and Cultural Centre

French photographer Yann Le Ny is showcasing a section of his frames from Tunisia and Japan at the Tasmai Art and Cultural Centre.

The black-and-white frames depict the stark realities of life in the North African country. Le Ny zooms in on the many homeless women and the underprivileged, in the seemingly prosperous streets of Kairouan, a city in the northern Tunisian desert.

The subjects remain shrouded and faceless in his frames, giving them an aura of vulnerability.

Hailing from Strasbourg, Le Ny has been capturing facets of life on his Olympus camera, on the streets of various cities he travels, for over five years.

He is a regular visitor to India and Puducherry. A couple of years ago, he was engaged in a project for the Alliance Francaise. “I prefer black-and-white photography as it gives a depth of emotion and tone,” he said.

The exhibits from Japan focus primarily on the movements of a Butoh dancer.

The show, which concludes on Saturday, was co-hosted by Collectif, founded by Ari Gautier, a French author living in Norway, who has been a regular to the city. “Besides my writings, I have started Collectif, which involves artists, writers, film-makers and people from the cultural milieu, to promote the city’s unique culture,” Mr. Gautier said.

Cultural exchange

Collectif is organising two exhibitions for city-based photographer Mouhamad Moustapha in France, in April and October. “I believe that cultural exchange is very important,” he said.

Collectif is working on hosting more such shows to provide better visibility to local as well as international artists in the city.

Le Ny says he has been out on the streets of the city, shooting its varied moods and people.

“I plan to have a show with frames from the city soon in France,” he said.