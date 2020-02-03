Puducherry

Four warders, undertrial injured in clash

Four warders and an undertrial were injured when two groups clashed inside the Central Prison at Kalapet near here on Sunday.T Roopachandiran, Jeevarathinam, Paavadaisamy and Chakravarthy, all warders, and Vicky, an undertrial, were admitted to a private medical college hospital.

According to the police, Rishi, Raji, Ajith, Anantharaman and Pradeep, accused in a murder case, were housed in the undertrial block in the prison. A verbal duel between them and another undertrial Viji took an ugly turn following which the latter’s friends ‘Track’ Siva, ‘Bomb’ Ravi and Vicky clashed with them. Both the groups started throwing stones and plates at one another. Four prison warders, who went inside to restore order, were injured.

Roopachandiran, Jeevarathinam, Paavadaisamy and Chakravarthy and Vicky were rushed to a medical college hospital while the rest were treated on prison premises.

