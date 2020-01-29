Puducherry

Four senior PCS officers promoted to IAS cadre

IAS officers with Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. Special Arrangement   | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

Four senior PCS officers — S. D Sundaresan, R. Smitha, Pankaj Kumar Jha and Vallavan have been appointed to the Indian Administrative Services on promotion.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Monday has notified the appointment of these officers to the IAS cadre against the vacancies determined by the Government of India.

While Mr. Sundaresan is currently Additional Secretary to the Lt. Governor, Ms. Smitha is holding the post of Registrar of Co-operative Societies. Mr. Jha is Inspector-General of Prisons and Director of State Disaster Management Committee and Mr. Vallavan holds the post of Director Civil Supplies and Commissioner, Labour.

The officers on Tuesday made a courtesy call on Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.

