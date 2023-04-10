HamberMenu
Four quacks arrested in Cuddalore district

More searches to be conducted across the district to identify quacks and initiate action against them as per law, says an official

April 10, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four quacks were arrested in Cuddalore district after they were found providing medical treatment to the general public, using fake licences. According to official sources, the arrests were made following searches conducted by joint teams comprising police personnel and health department officials.

Acting on complaints, the team conducted searches at Keppar Malai, Pudupalayam, Pachayankuppam, and Panruti in the district on Sunday and arrested Kaantharoopan, Gunasekaran, Madiazhagan, and Sathya. The four were illegally running clinics and practising medicine without qualification.

An official said more searches would be conducted across the district to identify quacks and initiate action against them as per law.

