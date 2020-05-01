Four persons test positive in U.T

Four new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were reported in the Union Territory on Friday after three persons at JIPMER and an elderly man in Mahe, Kerala, tested positive for the infection.

Three patients are already undergoing treatment at the IGMCRI in Puducherry.

In Mahe, a 61 year-old man who returned from Dubai 42 days ago, tested positive. He was shifted to the General Hospital in Mahe. Two others, who were in contact with the patient, are under quarantine and close surveillance.

The Mahe enclave had recorded the U.T'.s first COVID-19 case in March when a 68-year-old woman, who returned from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, tested positive. A 71-year-old patient died on April 11.

Three cases in JIPMER

At JIPMER, an elderly patient hailing from Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, who was admitted for gastrointestinal symptoms, and two relatives who accompanied the woman, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a JIPMER press note, the patient was admitted a couple of days ago with gastrointestinal symptoms and other pre-existing diseases. She had recent travel history to Chennai for medical reasons.

After admission, she developed fever and was tested on April 30. The RT-PCR test showed her positive for COVID-19. The patient has been isolated and appropriate treatment protocols initiated, JIPMER said.

Several of her contacts have been identified and further contact tracing followed by quarantine and testing as per the national guidelines.

The two relatives accompanying the patient who tested positive for the infection have also been isolated.