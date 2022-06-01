Four of family, including three children, drown in abandoned quarry pit
The woman, who knew swimming tried to rescue her grandchildren but drowned with them
Four members of a family, including three children, drowned in a deep pit filled with water in an abandoned stone quarry at Perumukkal near Tindivanam on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as P. Pushpa, 60, and her grandchildren Vinodhini, 16, Shalini, 10 and Krishnan, 8. The incident took place at around 1 p.m.
The police said the children accompanied Pushpa, who knew swimming, to the abandoned stone quarry. The woman was washing clothes when the children, who were playing closeby, slipped into the water. Pushpa tried to rescue the children but all of them drowned.
On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Tindivanam fished out the bodies and sent them to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) for post-mortem. A case has been registered.
