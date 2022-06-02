Four new cases reported in U.T. as active count rises to 29
The Union Territory recorded four new COVID-19 cases from 1,220 tests on Thursday. All the four cases were reported in Yanam. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 29 active cases in home isolation, a total of 1,65,874 cases and 1,63,883 recovered patients. The test positivity rate was 0.33%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.8%. Of an estimated 22.54 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.99 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 774 persons took the jab against COVID-19. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,10,319 vaccine doses.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.