Four new cases reported in U.T. as active count rises to 29

The Union Territory recorded four new COVID-19 cases from 1,220 tests on Thursday. All the four cases were reported in Yanam. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 29 active cases in home isolation, a total of 1,65,874 cases and 1,63,883 recovered patients. The test positivity rate was 0.33%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.8%. Of an estimated 22.54 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.99 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 774 persons took the jab against COVID-19. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,10,319 vaccine doses.


