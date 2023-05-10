HamberMenu
Four more held for grabbing temple land in Puducherry

May 10, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch-CID on Wednesday arrested four persons on charges of forging documents to grab a portion of land owned by Sri Kamakshi Amman temple in Puducherry.

The arrested persons were identified as P. Sagayaraj, M. Karunakaran alias Senthil, K. Manikandan, and A. Ashok.

According to the police, the four in connivance with a few others had forged documents and grabbed 32,831 sq.ft. of land owned by the temple, divided it into housing plots, and sold them to the public. All of them were remanded to judicial custody.

The CB-CID has already arrested eight persons for forging documents of land owned by the temple.

