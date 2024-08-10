ADVERTISEMENT

Four members of a family from Dindigul found dead in a hotel room in Puducherry

Published - August 10, 2024 12:45 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family from Dindigul were found dead in a hotel room at Muthumariamman Koil Street in Puducherry on Friday. The police suspect that they ended their lives.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Chandrasekharan, 60; his wife, Saraswathi, 55; son, Sundareshan, 25; and daughter Soundarya, 22. The family arrived in the Union Territory on August 7, and checked-in at the hotel. They had booked the room as tourists, and were supposed to check-out around 1 p.m on Friday.

The police were alerted by the hotel staff, who became suspicious when no one from the room responded to their calls even after the check-out time.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention helpline 044-24640050).

