Four members of a family found dead

July 07, 2022 18:18 IST

Strangulation marks found on the wife and two children

Four members of a family were found dead in their house in R. K Nagar at Ariankuppam on Thursday.

The head of the family, Thiyagarajan, 38, his wife Pachiavazhi, 34, and two children, Lakshmi Devi, 7, and Akash, 3, were all found dead in their house. There were strangulation marks on the wife and two children, police said.

The incident came to light after neighbours found the house locked from inside on Thursday morning. They informed the police as the inmates failed to open even after the door was knocked repeatedly, police said.

The Ariankuppam police sent the bodies to Government Medical College Hospital, Kadirgamam, for post-mortem. Superintendent of Police, South, Vishnu Kumar, and other officers inspected the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Thiyagarajan had borrowed money from several people and his autorickshaw was recently seized by a financier, police said. “We suspect that Thiyagarajan must have ended his life after smothering to death his wife and children. After the borrowers started asking for the money, there were problems between the husband and wife. Investigation is on,” said a police officer.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)