Four killed in accident near Cuddalore
A mini-cargo vehicle collides with a stationary truck on Chidambaram bypass
Four persons, including a three-year-old child, lost their lives and three others sustained minor injuries when the mini-cargo vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a stationary truck on the Chidambaram bypass on Wednesday.
The dead were identified as Selvakumar, 38; his son Mithun and sister Karpagavalli, 27; and driver of the vehicle Nakuleswaran, 27. All are residents of Salem, and they were proceeding to a place near Chidambaram to unload tiles.
A case has been registered.
