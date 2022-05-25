Puducherry

Four killed in accident near Cuddalore

Four persons, including a three-year-old child, lost their lives and three others sustained minor injuries when the mini-cargo vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a stationary truck on the Chidambaram bypass on Wednesday.

The dead were identified as Selvakumar, 38; his son Mithun and sister Karpagavalli, 27; and driver of the vehicle Nakuleswaran, 27. All are residents of Salem, and they were proceeding to a place near Chidambaram to unload tiles.

A case has been registered.


