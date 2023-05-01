Four juveniles held for sexually abusing five children

May 01, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Villupuram All Women Police have arrested four juveniles, aged 14-17 years for sexually abusing five children. Though the victims, including a girl and four boys, were subjected to sexual abuse and assault for nearly a month, the shocking incident came to light only on April 28.

Police said the incident came to light after the teacher of an elementary school in Villupuram noticed that one of the victims showed signs of depression in the classroom and inquired with her if something was wrong.

The District Child Protection Unit was alerted and a medical examination of the victim at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital revealed that the child was subjected to abuse.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that four other children were subjected to similar abuse. A police officer said that one of the victims was sexually assaulted while the others were subjected to abuse. Based on a complaint, the Villupuram All Women Police arrested four juveniles in connection with the incident. A case was booked against them under Section 376 (rape), and 363 (punishment for kidnapping) read with Section 4 and 5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The juveniles were sent to a Government Observation Home in Cuddalore district. Further investigations are on.