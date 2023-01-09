ADVERTISEMENT

Four juveniles attempting to make countrybombs sent to government home

January 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Residents of Santhi Nagar near Govandhasalai complained of a loud explosion in a parked vehicle near their locality

The Hindu Bureau

Four juveniles have been sent to government observation home after they were caught while in the process of making countrybomb on Monday. 

Police said the residents of Santhi Nagar near Govandhasalai had complained of a loud explosion in a parked vehicle near their locality. Inspection by the police revealed that the sound was the result of the bursting of some explosive substance.

CCTV footages from the area revealed the presence of three school students and three other juveniles in the vicinity of the explosion. Inquiries revealed that they were experimenting with the making of country bombs after watching a YouTube channel. Four of them were sent to the government observation home in Ariyankuppam, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US