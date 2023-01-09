Four juveniles attempting to make countrybombs sent to government home

January 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Four juveniles have been sent to government observation home after they were caught while in the process of making countrybomb on Monday.

Police said the residents of Santhi Nagar near Govandhasalai had complained of a loud explosion in a parked vehicle near their locality. Inspection by the police revealed that the sound was the result of the bursting of some explosive substance.

CCTV footages from the area revealed the presence of three school students and three other juveniles in the vicinity of the explosion. Inquiries revealed that they were experimenting with the making of country bombs after watching a YouTube channel. Four of them were sent to the government observation home in Ariyankuppam, the police said.