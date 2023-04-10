ADVERTISEMENT

Four held with banned drugs in Villupuram district

April 10, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested four youth on charges of possessing and selling opioid drugs at Karnavur, near Tindivanam on Monday. The police also seized 74 opioid-based tablets, four sodium chloride injections, and 5 gm of ganja from them.

The arrested have been identified as K. Nitish, 22, G. Praveen Raj, 25, E. Sivaguru, 20, and S. Gopinathan, of Tindivanam.

Following instructions from Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, a team was on patrol at Karnavur when they found the four persons moving under suspicious circumstances. The team frisked them and found the banned drugs.

CONNECT WITH US