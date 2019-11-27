Puducherry

Four held for rape in Neyveli

The four men have been arrested on charges of raping a 31-year-old woman and murdering their accomplice

The Neyveli Thermal Police on Monday arrested four men on charges of raping a 31-year-old woman and murdering their accomplice following an argument in Neyveli, on Saturday.

The accused identified as S. Karthik, 23, M. Sathish Kumar, 23, C. Rajadurai, 25 and A. Sivabalan, 22 of Koliruppu colony were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

According to police, the victim, a widow was returning home with her relative on a two-wheeler after buying groceries. Her relative stopped the motorcycle near Neyveli to relieve himself when the accused, who were drinking nearby, spotted the woman standing on the road. They assaulted the victim’s relative and chased him away and raped the woman.

Meanwhile, an argument broke out between the accused and their accomplice M. Prakash, also hailing from Kolliruppu colony and the four beat him to death and fled the scene.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Neyveli Thermal Police who arrested the accused.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 1:37:36 PM |

