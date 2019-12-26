Four held for killing migrant worker

Four persons were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Vriddachalam on Tuesday for killing a migrant labourer by throwing him out of a moving train following an argument.

The accused were identified as Jiththan Giri, Anil Kumar, Sukdev Kadaiyaa and Sottu Badaik, all hailing from Rourkela in Odisha.

They were produced before a local court in Panruti and remanded in judicial custody. According to GRP Inspector K. Ambethkar, the incident occurred on December 23 on the stretch between Vriddachalam and Thazhanallur on Suvidha Express, which was on its way to Tiruchi.

Travelling together

The victim Akash Das of Rourkela was travelling along with the accused to Tiruchi for contract work with the Railways.

Around 8.15 p.m. as the train crossed the Vriddachalam junction, an argument broke out between Akash Das and Jiththan Giri and the former refused to work with the minimum wages offered to him.

Enraged, Giri, Anil Kumar and Sukdev Kadaiyaa and Sottu Badaik dragged him from the upper berth and assaulted him. The four threw him out of the train. Akash Das sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.