ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for grabbing temple land in Puducherry

May 09, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch-CID on Tuesday arrested four persons on charges of forging documents to grab a portion of land owned by Sri Kamakshi Amman temple in Puducherry.

The arrested persons were identified as L. Periyanayagasamy, alias Arulraj; P. Arokiadass alias Anbu; Aroquiadass Francois and S. Manikandan. According to the police, had forged documents and grabbed 32,831 sq.ft. of land owned by the temple, divided them into housing plots, and sold them to the public. All of them had remanded in judicial custody.

The CB-CID had previously arrested four persons in February for forging documents of land, owned by the temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US