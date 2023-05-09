HamberMenu
Four held for grabbing temple land in Puducherry

May 09, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch-CID on Tuesday arrested four persons on charges of forging documents to grab a portion of land owned by Sri Kamakshi Amman temple in Puducherry.

The arrested persons were identified as L. Periyanayagasamy, alias Arulraj; P. Arokiadass alias Anbu; Aroquiadass Francois and S. Manikandan. According to the police, had forged documents and grabbed 32,831 sq.ft. of land owned by the temple, divided them into housing plots, and sold them to the public. All of them had remanded in judicial custody.

The CB-CID had previously arrested four persons in February for forging documents of land, owned by the temple.

