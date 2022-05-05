Four held for defrauding cooperative credit society
The Economic Offences Wing arrested four persons, including the former president and secretary of a primary agricultural cooperative credit society in Pelandurai near Vriddhachalam on Wednesday, for carrying out fraudulent transactions.
Police identified the arrested as former president Suresh, 44, secretary Manimaran, 52, Rajasekar, 56 and Subramanian, 62. The four had defrauded the society of ₹1.59 crore by issuing farm loans in the names of deceased persons from 2013-2020.
The fraud came to light during an inspection by the Deputy Registrar of the cooperative societies in Vriddachalam. The official filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing. The four were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.
