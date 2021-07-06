PuducherryPUDUCHERRRY 06 July 2021 23:49 IST
Four held for country bomb attack at Vanarapet
The Odiansalai police on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with the hurling of a country bomb near the railway gate, near Ellaiamman Kovil Thoppu, at Vanarapet.
The police arrested Kishorkumar, Pazhani, Karthikeyan and Anbumani.
The gang was on the look out for a rival at Vanarapet but failed to find him. When their search failed, they threw a country bomb near the railway gate near Ellaiamman Kovil Thoppu, the police said.
