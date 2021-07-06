Four held for country bomb attack at Vanarapet

PUDUCHERRRY

06 July 2021 23:49 IST

The Odiansalai police on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with the hurling of a country bomb near the railway gate, near Ellaiamman Kovil Thoppu, at Vanarapet.

The police arrested Kishorkumar, Pazhani, Karthikeyan and Anbumani.

The gang was on the look out for a rival at Vanarapet but failed to find him. When their search failed, they threw a country bomb near the railway gate near Ellaiamman Kovil Thoppu, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising