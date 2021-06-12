Four-day intensive vaccination drive to be conducted

Vaccination drive over four days from June 16 to

The Health Department will organise an intensive vaccination drive over four days from June 16 to bring more people under the safety net of inoculation against COVID-19.

Chairing a virtual review meeting late on Thursday from Raj Bhavan, Telangana, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called upon officials to raise public awareness about the adverse consequences one may suffer if not vaccinated and that vaccine is the primary safety shield against the coronavirus.

Specifically, she wanted campaigns to drive home the message that more than 95% of those admitted into Corona ICU / Emergency wards were those who were non-vaccinated.

"In a democracy it's not possible to either compel or force people to get vaccinated. Our efforts should be persuasive to convince people of the efficacy of vaccine and create an environment of confidence," Ms. Soundararajan said.

Health officials briefed the Lt. Governor on the status of the vaccination programme, corona tests, hospital beds status, black fungus infection and stock reserves of medicines. The Lt. Governor also sought details of the fallout of recent relaxations in lockdown.

Ms. Soundararajan said during relaxations in lockdown, the importance of adhering to safety norms needs to be drilled down without any let up in enforcement and regulation. The situation has to be constantly monitored to ensure there is no laxity and strategies have to be conceptualized based on the evolving ground situation. She also advocated increasing coronavirus tests through special camps at crowded places.

Health Secretary T. Arun, in his briefing, outlined the measures being taken to vaccinate people above 18 years and the strategies being adopted to create awareness among public in urban and rural areas. A Paediatrics Covid Committee had been set up in the wake of the projections that the anticipated third wave of coronavirus would affect children and steps have been taken to procure paediatric size medical equipments for the treatment of children, he said.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Anandha Mohan, , Additional Director General of Police, Ashok Kumar, Finance Secretary, E. Vallavan, LAD Secretary, Udayakumar, Information Secretary, Secretary (Rural Development) Thiru Ravi Prakash, Rural Development Secretary, Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary, Secretary to the Lt. Governor, S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Sriramulu, Project Director of State Health Mission attended the high-level review at the Raj Nivas.

JIPMER Director Rakesh Agarwal participated in the meeting through video conference.