Four-day college sports and cultural fest begins

Students participating in the Puducherry Sports Games and Cultural Meet – 2020 organised by Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, held at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at Uppalam in Puducherry on Tuesday.S.S. Kumar

Students participating in the Puducherry Sports Games and Cultural Meet – 2020 organised by Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, held at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex at Uppalam in Puducherry on Tuesday.S.S. Kumar   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

Events held after gap of 33 years sees participation of 32 colleges

A four-day college sports and cultural fest commenced on Tuesday at different locations in Puducherry. While the sports events are held at 14 venues, the cultural events are held at the auditorium of Pondicherry Engineering College

The events held after a gap of 33 years saw participation of 32 colleges. Lt Governor Kiran Bedi inaugurated the fest at the Uppalam Sports Ground.

Complimenting Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan, who also holds the Education portfolio for re-launching the programme, Ms. Bedi said education was incomplete without sports.

Appealing to the Minister to declare Swami Vivekananda’s birthday as sports day, Ms. Bedi stressed on the need to organise sports events in schools and colleges annually. Prior to the annual programme, Ms. Bedi said the government should direct all schools and colleges to hold sports events.

She also directed Education Secretary A. Anbarassu to document and circulate sports policy to all educational institutions. “If you continue the sporting event annually, we will have a versatile, healthier and happier youth. There can be no youth without sports,” Ms. Bedi said. Mr. Kamalakannan in his address said the government was keen on promoting sporting activity among school and college students so that they become healthier citizens.

