ADVERTISEMENT

Four children washed away in Puducherry beach

December 31, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Four children, aged between 12 and 17 years, were swept away by a huge wave in the Promenade Beach near the old pier on Sunday evening.

Police said Mohana, 16, her sister Lekha, 14, children of Srinivasan and Meenakshi of Nellithope, and their friends Naveen, 12 and Kishore, 17, of Ellaipillaichavady had gone to the Beach to celebrate the New Year.

The four entered into the waters while Ms. Meenakshi, who accompanied them, stayed on the shore. They were pulled in by a huge wave.

Ms. Meenakshi raised an alarm and the locals tried to rescue the children but in vain. The Odiansalai police were alerted and a search has begun.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US