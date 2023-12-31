Four children washed away in Puducherry beach

December 31, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Four children, aged between 12 and 17 years, were swept away by a huge wave in the Promenade Beach near the old pier on Sunday evening.

Police said Mohana, 16, her sister Lekha, 14, children of Srinivasan and Meenakshi of Nellithope, and their friends Naveen, 12 and Kishore, 17, of Ellaipillaichavady had gone to the Beach to celebrate the New Year.

The four entered into the waters while Ms. Meenakshi, who accompanied them, stayed on the shore. They were pulled in by a huge wave.

Ms. Meenakshi raised an alarm and the locals tried to rescue the children but in vain. The Odiansalai police were alerted and a search has begun.