GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four children washed away in Puducherry beach

December 31, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Four children, aged between 12 and 17 years, were swept away by a huge wave in the Promenade Beach near the old pier on Sunday evening.

Police said Mohana, 16, her sister Lekha, 14, children of Srinivasan and Meenakshi of Nellithope, and their friends Naveen, 12 and Kishore, 17, of Ellaipillaichavady had gone to the Beach to celebrate the New Year.

The four entered into the waters while Ms. Meenakshi, who accompanied them, stayed on the shore. They were pulled in by a huge wave.

Ms. Meenakshi raised an alarm and the locals tried to rescue the children but in vain. The Odiansalai police were alerted and a search has begun.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.