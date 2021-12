PUDUCHERRY

03 December 2021 23:23 IST

The territorial police on Friday arrested four persons and recovered from them stolen jewellery worth around ₹14 lakh.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, R. Lokeshwaran said that the accused, hailing from Tamil Nadu, were involved in theft and chain snatching cases in various police station limits in Puducherry.

