Four arrested in online job fraud case in Puducherry

Published - August 03, 2024 10:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Police on Saturday arrested four persons in an online job fraud case and seized from their possession ₹ 42 lakh unaccounted cash, 64 ATM cards, 21 sim cards, two passports and a laptop.

The police identified the accused as Shubham Sharma, Neeraj Gurjar, residents of Madhya Pradesh, Deepak Kumar, resident of Bihar and Raj Gound, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

The Cyber team launched the investigation following a complaint filed by a resident of Lawspet on the financial loss he suffered after pursuing a job in Canada based on a Facebook advertisement. The four accused collected around ₹ 17 lakh from the complainant in the guise of processing his job application, including fee for visa, police said.

Investigation into the case revealed that the four accused were running a racket by operating from Bengaluru. They are wanted in several online and other cheating cases registered in States such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Bihar and Assam, police said.

