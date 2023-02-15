Four arrested for running destitute home without permit

February 15, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:38 am IST - VILLUPURAM

:

The police have arrested four employees of a destitute home at Kundalapuliyur near here for running the centre without a valid permit.

The police initiated action against Anbu Jyothi Ashram following a complaint from the relative of an inmate. The relative approached the police after a 70-year-old person whom they had admitted to the home went missing.

When the police inquired with Anbu Jyothi Ashram, the authorities there informed that the inmate was transferred to another destitute centre at Bengaluru.

SP N. Shreenatha told The Hindu that the investigation done by the police in Bengaluru did not help to trace the victim. A detailed investigation revealed that persons running the home did not have any approval.

Acting on a complaint from the District Disability Welfare Officer, a case was registered under several Sections of the IPC, including the one dealing with human trafficking. The home was sealed and further investigation was on, he said.

Rape charge

The police are also investigating a complaint given by another inmate of having been raped by persons running the home. The owners of the home were yet to be arrested, the police said.