Four arrested for grabbing temple land

February 10, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Four persons have been arrested on charges of creating fake documents to grab a portion of land owned by Sri Kamatchiamman Temple in Rainbow Nagar.

The accused persons created fake documents for around 31, 204 sq. ft. of land owned by the temple trust. They developed the land worth around ₹12 crore and then sold it as plots to the public. The police identified the accused as Rathinavel, his wife Mohanasundari, Manoharan, all residents of Chennai and Chinnarassou alias Palani, a resident of Puducherry. All the four accused have been remanded to judicial custody, police said