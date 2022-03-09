Four arrested for circulating fake currency notes

Liquor shop employee alerts police

The territorial police have arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in circulating fake currency notes in Puducherry. The police have seized from them counterfeit currency notes of the value of ₹2.42 lakh. The Orleanpet Police have identified the accused as Jayapal, Manoj Kumar, Saran and Kamal.

The arrest was made after a tip off from the workers of a liquor shop on Tiruvalluvar Salai. The manager of the shop got alerted after one of the accused turned in a fake currency while paying the bill for the liquor consumed.

A special team of the territorial police have rushed to Tamil Nadu after the accused revealed during the interrogation that a gang from Chennai supplied them the counterfeit notes.