Four arrested, 2.75 kg of ganja seized
The Ariankuppam police on Saturday arrested four persons, including a juvenile, and seized from their possession 2. 75 kg of ganja.
The arrest and seizure was made when the police raided P C P Nagar at Ariankuppam after a tip-off that people were involved in sale of ganja in the area. When the police team visited the place, the accused were packing ganja in small quantities , police said.
