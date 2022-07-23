Puducherry

Four arrested, 2.75 kg of ganja seized

The Ariankuppam police on Saturday arrested four persons, including a juvenile, and seized from their possession 2. 75 kg of ganja.

The arrest and seizure was made when the police raided P C P Nagar at Ariankuppam after a tip-off that people were involved in sale of ganja in the area. When the police team visited the place, the accused were packing ganja in small quantities , police said.


