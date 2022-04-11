Four arrested, 20 kg of ganja seized in Lawspet

Representational image.

Information obtained from another peddler led to their capture

PUDUCHERRY

The Lawspet police arrested four persons and seized 20 kg of ganja from them. The police also seized ₹3.17 lakh and nine cell phones.

The police identified the accused as Poonuraj from Madurai, Anbazhagan and Mokka Rasu from Theni and Kennet from Lawspet. They were arrested on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.

Their arrest was made possible because of information from another peddler, Dinesh, a resident of Karuvadikuppam, who was arrested a few days ago with 400 g of ganja. During interrogation, he revealed that Ponnuraj and his accomplices supplied the contraband in Puducherry.