Four accused in Kallakurichi riots case detained under Goondas Act

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has ordered the detention of four persons, who were arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the torching of police vehicles and the stealing of livestock at Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem on July 17, under the Goondas Act.

The SIT arrested M. Parameshwaran, 23, S. Vasanthan, alias Nitish, 19, and D. Sanjeev, 22, for setting fire to police vehicles, and M. Poovarasan, alias Mayi, 27, for stealing livestock during the riots. The police arrested the four persons after analysing a viral video of the incident. The arrested persons were deemed a potential threat to the maintenance of law and order.

In order to prevent further crimes, Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police P. Pakalavan recommended that the Goondas Act be invoked against them. Mr. Jatavath then ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on the accused, who are lodged in the Vellore and Cuddalore central prisons.

